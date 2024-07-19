Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,126 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $287.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $301.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.41.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,028.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

