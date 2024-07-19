Sei Investments Co. Buys 9,816 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 0.82. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,296.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,296.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,914 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

