Sei Investments Co. Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Up 0.4 %

PRI opened at $251.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.48 and a 200-day moving average of $232.38. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $256.56.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

