Sei Investments Co. Has $11.95 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $35,731,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,433,000 after purchasing an additional 150,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,028.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $144.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.30. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.