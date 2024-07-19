Sei Investments Co. Has $13.93 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.55.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $182.91 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 20.31%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.