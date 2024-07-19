Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $444,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $92,651,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,306,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,034,000 after purchasing an additional 845,622 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

