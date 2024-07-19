Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 251,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 99,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Kristina M. Johnson acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,368.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $32,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,259 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $189,643.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,412.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.92 per share, with a total value of $32,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,459 shares of company stock worth $4,842,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:MTX opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $89.87.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

