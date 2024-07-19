Sei Investments Co. Purchases 189 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 25.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Incyte by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,941 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $67.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

