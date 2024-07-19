Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWF opened at $363.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

