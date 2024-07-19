Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,514,000 after acquiring an additional 809,370 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after purchasing an additional 496,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,087,000 after buying an additional 742,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,685,000 after buying an additional 406,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

NYSE EL opened at $96.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $96.75 and a one year high of $191.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

