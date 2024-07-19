Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,366 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,751,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,729,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APG opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

