Sei Investments Co. Sells 122,668 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,668 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $151,263,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Unilever by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 741,363 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $58.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

