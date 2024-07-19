Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,692 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $261.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.45.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

