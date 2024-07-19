Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIGI. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $89.78 and a 52-week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

