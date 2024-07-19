Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Major Shareholder Corp Nvidia Purchases 62,500 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Nvidia acquired 62,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,676,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,707,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Serve Robotics Price Performance

Shares of SERV stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.