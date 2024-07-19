ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $81.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.14 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

