SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,336 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 446.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $22.91 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

