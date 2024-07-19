SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apogee Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $673,844.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,252 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,914. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

APOG stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

