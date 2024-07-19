Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,797,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 932,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,256,000 after buying an additional 42,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 90,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $213,599.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,650 shares of company stock valued at $577,135. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHEN opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

