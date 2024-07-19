Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 2,641 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $237,188.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,710.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PriceSmart stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $91.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 76.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

