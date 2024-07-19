Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

