Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.67

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 20479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

