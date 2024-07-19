Shopify Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHO. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.49 billion.

