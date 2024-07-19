Short Interest in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Rises By 5.4%

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 283,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $184.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $157.74 and a 52-week high of $231.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.20.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on ALG

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.