Short Interest in Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Increases By 6.0%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,305,300 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 1,231,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,053.0 days.
Basic-Fit Price Performance
BSFFF opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. Basic-Fit has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $36.34.
Basic-Fit Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Basic-Fit
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.