Short Interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Expands By 6.2%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.
Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance
Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.76.
Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile
