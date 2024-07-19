Short Interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Expands By 6.2%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.