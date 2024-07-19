Short Interest in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Rises By 5.1%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GTLS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.77.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

