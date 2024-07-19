Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Grows By 5.8%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 365,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRCEF opened at $1.78 on Friday. Fletcher Building has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

