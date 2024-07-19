Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Increases By 6.2%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47. Graco has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Graco will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Tobam boosted its holdings in Graco by 2,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

