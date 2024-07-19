Short Interest in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Expands By 5.9%

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 81,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

HBB opened at $19.76 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $279.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.28 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 4,150.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 146.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,345 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Articles

