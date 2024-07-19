Short Interest in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Grows By 5.2%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 2.4 %

KRC opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KRC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 28.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $25,093,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,406,000 after buying an additional 334,859 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 202,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

