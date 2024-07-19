SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.88. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

