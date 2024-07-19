Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SVM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 2.7 %

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$5.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$892.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$2.88 and a one year high of C$5.98.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of C$57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.82 million.

Insider Activity at Silvercorp Metals

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$66,878.01. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$85,300.00. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

