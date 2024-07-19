Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,278,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

