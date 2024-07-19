SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.64

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 35658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.94.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiriusPoint Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Stories

