Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) VP Philip Matthew Carter Sells 452 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Philip Matthew Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $117.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.62.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1858 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,592,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,769,000 after buying an additional 576,576 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.38.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

