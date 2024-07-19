SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $66.54 and last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 51081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.68.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 64.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 185,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in SL Green Realty by 13.5% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 62,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 18.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $4,675,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

