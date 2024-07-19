SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.450-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SL Green Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.4 %

SL Green Realty stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised SL Green Realty from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.46.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

