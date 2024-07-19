Small Cap Consu Upgrades JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) to “Strong-Buy”

Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JAKK. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

JAKK stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.37. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $36.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.91). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 10,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,113.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 40.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60,977 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Further Reading

