SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.50 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.69. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,246,000 after acquiring an additional 203,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7,076.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 850,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

