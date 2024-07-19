Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Snap in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.77.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Snap has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 534.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907,061.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock worth $19,949,967. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

