SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of SNDL opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. SNDL has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.
SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.88 million. SNDL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SNDL will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
