SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.13% from the stock’s previous close.

SNDL Stock Performance

Shares of SNDL opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. SNDL has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

Get SNDL alerts:

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.88 million. SNDL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SNDL will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SNDL

SNDL Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SNDL by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SNDL in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SNDL by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in SNDL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

(Get Free Report)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.