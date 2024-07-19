Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

