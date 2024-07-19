SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. 6,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 24,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

SolarBank Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94.

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter.

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

