Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CFO Sells $1,189,620.00 in Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,189,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,417,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heath Byrd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $148,800.00.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

