Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE SON opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.