South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target Raised to $36.00

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Hovde Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

South Plains Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.