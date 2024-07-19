Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Southern States Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $264.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.22. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

