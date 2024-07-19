Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Southwest Gas by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Southwest Gas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

