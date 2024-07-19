Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
In other news, insider Matthew (Matt) Booker bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of A$108,450.00 ($73,277.03). 12.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
